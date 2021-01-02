Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Receives C$14.55 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.55.

SIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$12.75 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$14.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$947.93 million and a PE ratio of -63.69. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$19.72.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$166.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.0498931 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO)’s payout ratio is -421.62%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

