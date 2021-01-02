Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $93.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

