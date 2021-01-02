Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBGI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Benson E. Legg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $125,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $333,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $464,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 95.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $34.31.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.17) by $14.43. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

