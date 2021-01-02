Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.45.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $4,043,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 24.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $131.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.55. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

