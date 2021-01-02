Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) Shares Up 3.3%

Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 382,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 166,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$31.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12. The company has a quick ratio of 38.04, a current ratio of 39.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sirios Resources Inc. (SOI.V) (CVE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo project that consists of 145 claims covering an area of 7,400 acres located in Quebec. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

