SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €17.44 ($20.52) and last traded at €17.42 ($20.49). 23,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.00 ($20.00).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is €15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.19. The company has a market cap of $344.55 million and a PE ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

About SLM Solutions Group AG (AM3D.F) (ETR:AM3D)

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

