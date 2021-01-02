SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Position Reduced by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,755 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 215,353 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of SM Energy worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 5.52.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

