SnowGem (XSG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.