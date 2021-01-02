Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT) Trading Down 0.1%

Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,358 ($17.74) and last traded at GBX 1,374 ($17.95). Approximately 63,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 343,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,375 ($17.96).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Softcat plc (SCT.L) from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Softcat plc (SCT.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,216.80 ($15.90).

Get Softcat plc (SCT.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,214.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,211.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Softcat plc (SCT.L)’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

About Softcat plc (SCT.L) (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat plc (SCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat plc (SCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.