SolarCoin Price Reaches $0.0190 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded up 12% against the dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $584.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00425177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 95.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,138,890 coins and its circulating supply is 62,046,190 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.