Sonic Foundry (OTCMKTS:SOFO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.82

Sonic Foundry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as high as $3.84. Sonic Foundry shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 4,560 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of -0.22.

Sonic Foundry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOFO)

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides enterprise solutions and services for the Web communications market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It offers Mediasite Video Platform, an on-premises solution to publish, stream, manage, search, and analyze videos; and Mediasite Video Cloud, a Software as a Service solution, which provides hosting and management of content.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Foundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Foundry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.