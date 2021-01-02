Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.68

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.68 and traded as high as $16.95. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 10,088 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Spark New Zealand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; Internet TV; cloud, security, and service management services; procurement and partner services; and managed data and networks services.

