SparkPoint (SRK) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One SparkPoint token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Hotbit. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $15.16 million and $470,374.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 62% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00028365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00115142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00161197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00501313 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00266775 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00018039 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,014,518,283 tokens. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

SparkPoint Token Trading

SparkPoint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

