Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 12.5%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) (CVE:SAY) fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 132,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 363,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sparta Capital Ltd. (SAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It is involved in the conversion of biomass with a focus on sequestering CO2 emissions through waste diversion and converting biomass waste into consumables, such as waste-to-energy products; and electronics recycling business that converts and remarkets old electronic components.

