SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.58 and last traded at $40.40. 542,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,028,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 234,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

