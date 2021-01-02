SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Trading Down 1.4%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.34 and last traded at $58.50. 4,655,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 9,608,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $311,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

