Spectrecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001433 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007614 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002429 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.