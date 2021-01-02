Spendcoin Price Hits $0.0060 on Exchanges (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $13.76 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00029448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00118598 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00166036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00509424 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00269860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

