Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of Spero Therapeutics worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $2,453,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,695 shares of company stock worth $5,758,891. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPRO shares. ValuEngine cut Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $527.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spero Therapeutics Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.