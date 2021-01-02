Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 395,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 379,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares during the last quarter. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $340.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.60. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.99 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 144.68%. The company’s revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 8,043,474 shares of company stock valued at $23,346,942 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

