Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $125,000 Stock Holdings in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Biosciences were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $139.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.05.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

