Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $144,000 Stock Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 101.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.11% of Entravision Communications worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 872,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 927,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVC opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.65. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVC shares. ValuEngine downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

