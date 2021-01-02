Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $138,000 in Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Separately, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the second quarter worth $230,000.

AUMN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.79.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Golden Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.88.

Golden Minerals Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

