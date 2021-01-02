Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 16,234 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,234 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,257,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 131.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the second quarter worth $220,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 61.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 58,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 139.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 10.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.63 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $67.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In related news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 56,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $852,689.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TFS Financial Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

