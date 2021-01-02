Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 60.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 225,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $320.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EQBK. ValuEngine raised Equity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

