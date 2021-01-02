SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) Receives C$37.58 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory John Martin sold 9,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.27, for a total transaction of C$248,050.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at C$681,582.44.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) stock opened at C$25.56 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.90.

About SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO)

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.