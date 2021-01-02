Starbase Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $207,558.31 and $3,910.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00274621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00026422 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.43 or 0.01960860 BTC.

Starbase Profile

STAR is a token. It was first traded on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

