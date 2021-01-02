Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,064,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,514,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,513,438.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $1,286,196.24.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $178.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Moderna from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 60.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.