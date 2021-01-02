Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Clearside Biomedical Call Options (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 117 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,900 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $105,105.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,127,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,405. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 229,095 shares of company stock valued at $412,015. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $132.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.35. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

