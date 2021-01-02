StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 98% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 125.9% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $776,062.06 and approximately $922.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, STEX, BiteBTC and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,278,443,530 coins and its circulating supply is 16,865,249,176 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Graviex, Coindeal, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

