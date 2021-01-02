Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 4,523 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 24.8% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 35,337,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 162.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nielsen by 346.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after buying an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Nielsen in the third quarter worth $17,602,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,140,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 902,319 shares during the period.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Nielsen Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.