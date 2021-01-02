Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $30,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,192 shares of company stock worth $843,782 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWW stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

