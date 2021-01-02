Strs Ohio Has $82,000 Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 118.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 57.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 254,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 1,015.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 434.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 80,003 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of BCO opened at $72.00 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

