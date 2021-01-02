Strs Ohio Invests $95,000 in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $396,514.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,068.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

