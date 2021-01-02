Strs Ohio Makes New $48,000 Investment in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,861,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,322 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,465,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,791,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,847,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after buying an additional 2,847,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after buying an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,497,000 after buying an additional 1,283,441 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NCLH opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.30.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

