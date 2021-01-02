Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,721 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLEX shares. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,517 shares of company stock worth $1,507,872. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

