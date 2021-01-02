Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UMB Financial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $97,946.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,864,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,055. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $72.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

