Subversive Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) shot up 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.66. 263,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 172,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBVQF)

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on the acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Subversive Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subversive Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.