Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (LON:SUPR) Shares Up 0.2%

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) (LON:SUPR) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 106.69 ($1.39). 184,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,081,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.39).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 107.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of £359.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR.L) Company Profile (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

