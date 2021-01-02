Swarm City Market Capitalization Tops $189,763.22 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $189,763.22 and $1,155.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00268984 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $602.79 or 0.01910113 BTC.

About Swarm City

Swarm City (SWT) is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

