Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.45

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.45 and traded as high as $54.11. Swisscom shares last traded at $53.75, with a volume of 6,487 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays cut Swisscom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Swisscom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.