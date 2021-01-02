Switch Price Tops $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Switch has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Switch has a total market capitalization of $234,686.06 and approximately $142,927.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00036771 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001674 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00019980 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004385 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

