Sylvain Champagne Sells 97,000 Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Director Sylvain Champagne sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,420.

VGD opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) Company Profile

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 60 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 50 mining claims situated in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec; and Veronic property consisting of 127 mining claims located in Abitibi-TÃ©miscamingue in QuÃ©bec.

