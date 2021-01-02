Sylvain Champagne Sells 97,000 Shares of Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Stock

Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) (CVE:VGD) Director Sylvain Champagne sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$32,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$276,420.
VGD opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$10.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71. Visible Gold Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.40.
Visible Gold Mines Inc. (VGD.V) Company Profile
