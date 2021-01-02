Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SYIEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of SYIEY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.27. 19,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.20. Symrise has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

