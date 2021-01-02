Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $227.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,224 in the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.24. The stock had a trading volume of 414,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,822. Synopsys has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $261.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.55 and its 200-day moving average is $214.68.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

