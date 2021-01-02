Syscoin (SYS) Market Cap Achieves $39.55 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $39.55 million and $826,242.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0655 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.42 or 0.00417489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000185 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000287 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 603,718,462 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

