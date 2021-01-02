Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Up 0.1%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.29 and last traded at $18.20. 1,176,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

