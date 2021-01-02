Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TLND. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TLND opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.94. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $148,978.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Talend by 85.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

