Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report sales of $183.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $188.43 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $233.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $691.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $890.69 million, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $911.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.
Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 12.28%.
Shares of TALO opened at $8.24 on Friday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.
About Talos Energy
Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
