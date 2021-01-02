Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.91.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.79 million, a P/E ratio of 142.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

